Youth-centric art studio coming to Vernon’s downtown

Local Losers is set to open June 1, 2021, providing young artists a safe space to create and purchase supplies in downtown Vernon. (Contributed)

A new youth-centric creative hub is set to open in the heart of downtown Vernon June 1.

Noah MacLeod is filling a gap in the art community with the inclusive youth-focused studio and art store Local Losers.

“For as long as I’ve been involved in the arts community, I’ve noticed there’s a lack of youth engagement in creative spaces. I’m trying to make a communal studio for people so they can connect socially and creatively,” MacLeod said.

Local Losers, which started as a small-batch T-shirt company, will undergo its metamorphosis into store and studio in the former home of Five Fathoms Tattoo on 30th Avenue, continuing the art tradition.

“Local Losers is bright and colourful. I hope that people will smile when they enter,” says MacLeod. “As people come into the studio, they’re greeted by an open and accepting environment that encourages creativity.”

Inside, clients will have access to equipment they are unlikely to have at home with everything supplied from paint and brushes to print-making materials and more.

MacLeod is already planning on adding a digital studio in the future providing access to the Adobe Creative Suite.

Artists will also be able to purchase from a diverse selection of affordable, high-quality art supplies for home use.

MacLeod intends to bring workshops and classes to Local Losers when COVID-19 health restrictions ease.

“I’ve been quietly presenting Local Losers to community members, businesses, and artists and have received incredible support,” MacLeod said.

“I often heard that we have an excess of artists and not enough space to satisfy their needs.”

As for the name, Local Losers originated with MacLeod and his high school friends.

“We were oddballs that were laser-focused on our creative pursuits,” MacLeod said. “We imagined ourselves shunning the traditional norms. We were young, excited, passionate people who sometimes felt like we were hanging out on the sidelines.”

But the new studio, located at 3222 30th Avenue, won’t see anyone on the sidelines.

“In this safe space, the only barrier is imagination.”

For more information visit Local Losers online at locallosers.ca or follow @locallosersco on Instagram.

