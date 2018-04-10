Your Kelowna with Jason Abougoush

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

The Kelowna Capital News is looking to hear more from our community members and is interested in finding out what they love about Kelowna.

We are profiling different residents for our community section, by asking them to answer a list of questions about Kelowna and why they think it is so great.

This week we are profiling Jason Abougoush.

Abougoush is a Kelowna resident through-and-through, born and raised right here in the heart of the Okanagan.

Currently, he is a real estate agent with the Kelowna Life Real Estate Group.

Find out what Abougoush thinks about his community of Kelowna.

When someone says ‘Kelowna’ what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Sunshine, water, and wine.

If you could change or improve one thing about your community what would it be?

Although its immensely better than it used to be, I would like to see more job creation here in Kelowna to create a less volatile economy. I believe tourism is still a significant driver in our economy and more permanent jobs will bode well for the future of the city.

What’s your favourite local company?

Kelowna Life Real Estate Group.

What are the top three places you would recommend that tourists visit when they are in Kelowna?

  1. Mission Hill winery
  2. The Harvest golf course
  3. Knox mountain lookouts

What do you see for the community in 20 years?

I see Kelowna moving toward a city that has three expanding sectors; health, tech, and academics. I can only see the university continuing to expand at the rate is has been for the last five years. It is a great destination for university students.

We are looking to profile as many community members as possible. If you would like to be profiled or if you would like to nominate someone please click on this link and fill out the questionnaire.

Most Read