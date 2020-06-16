You can help prevent seniors from suffering abuse and neglect

Emotional abuse, physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse.
These are forms elder abuse can take.
“We all have a role to play in helping to eliminate elder abuse by educating ourselves on the signs and symptoms of elder abuse and reporting concerns to the appropriate people,” said B.C.’s seniors advocate Isobel Mackenzie for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 on June 15.
In an effort to help educate youth on elder abuse and neglect, the Revelstoke Community Response Network recently released a video titled Take Time for Seniors.
A survey in 2016 by the National Initiative for the Care of the Elderly suggested 766,000 Canadian seniors were abused the year prior.
In May, the Canadian military discovered horrific allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, when they were called in to help the provincial system. The military provided a graphic report to the provincial and federal government of residents being bullied, drugged, improperly fed and left for days in soiled bedding.
More than 3,000 care home residents have died in Canada due to COVID-19.
Jane Shirley with the SAFE Society said the Shuswap Community Resource Network, a group of community members and organizations, will continue building awareness and educating seniors, friends, family and community agencies on how to recognize the signs of abuse and neglect and where to go for support.
If you are being abused or think you know someone who is, here’s help.
• If in immediate danger, call 911.
• Seniors Abuse & Information Line (SAIL). Available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (excluding holidays). Phone: 604-437-1940 or toll-free: 1-866-437-1940. Language interpretation is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• BC Seniors Advocate. Call toll-free: 1-877-952-3181 or visit website: https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/
• 211 BC – Resources directory in B.C. Phone 2-1-1 to talk with an information & referral specialist or visit website: www.bc211.ca.
• Call the Shuswap Better at Home programs: 250-253-2749 or visit the website.
• Visit local Senior’s Resource Centres
• Contact the SAFE Society at www.safesociety.ca or by calling 250-832-9616.
The Seniors Advocate provides information on Privacy Tips for Seniors as well as Understanding Elder Financial Abuse.
The BC Association of Community Response Networks website also provides resources.
– With files from the Revelstoke Review
