YMCA hiring fair in West Kelowna

The Child Care Day of Hiring at the WorkBC Centre takes place Sept. 12

This Sept. 12 the YMCA of Okanagan will host a Child Care Day of Hiring at the WorkBC Centre in West Kelowna.

The event will be held to recruit for a number of positions in the YMCA of Okanagan Child Care Division, including supervisors, program leaders and preschool teachers.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot with successful candidates starting work immediately.

Anyone interested in joining a fun and dynamic team is encouraged to bring a resume to the WorkBC Centre between noon and 6 p.m.

For more information

If you are unable to make it to the Child Care Day of Hiring, please send your resume to work@ymcaokangan.ca.

