Workshops give Vernon job seekers vision

Nexus BC has hosted a plethora of events for job seekers, including a job fair in May. (Nexus BC Photo)

A vision board, to help new job seekers figure out what they want in life, is what the Nexus BC Community Resource Centre is offering the community.

Individuals are invited to a free, creative and inspirational three-hour workshop on setting intentions and goals.

“A vision board is a collage of inspirational photos and words that come together showcasing one’s hopes and dreams,” said Christol Hodgins, a job coach with Nexus BC and the workshop facilitator. “Having your vision on a board and looking at it daily helps to stay motivated and on track with what we want for ourselves.”

Hodgins encourages everyone to have a vision board.

“Having your biggest dreams on display gives you motivation to work towards our goals.

“It helps you vision your life with these things already present.”

The workshops are intended for those currently looking for work or new job opportunities and private one-on-one follow up appointments are available with a job coach.

Two workshops remain, on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Wednesday, Nov. 22. They are free, and all supplies are included. Sign up at nexusbc.ca.

