Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

Immerse yourself in all things handmade, Craft Culture’s annual Holiday Market is returning to Prospera Place this weekend.

Year after year customers are treated to a curated selection of modern wares that are lovingly handcrafted or designed by Canadian talent.

This year’s market will have over 180 crafters and artisans from across the province ready to showcase their unique work.

Not only does each vendor cater to different tastes, but they also offer one-of-a-kind gifts for your friend or loved ones well within budget.

Be prepared for large crowds, organizer Karalyn Lockhart wants to ensure customers that there systems in place to move lines along quickly, and quieter times to shop.

“We would like to remind customers that we rarely see lineups in the afternoon. If at all possible, we encourage customers to arrive later in the day. We do have to comply with capacity regulations, and unfortunately, are not able to let all of our eager and loyal customers in at once! If you would like to avoid the crowds, afternoons and Sundays are the best time to visit our event.”

Admission is $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Partial proceeds of all door sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas. The first 50 people through the day both days receive a bag full of swag. Once inside, all customers can enter to win one of 40 amazing door prizes donated by vendors.

The Craft Culture Holiday Market will take place on December 7th and 8th. More info here.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico