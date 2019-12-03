Local residents looking for the perfect Christmas gift at Craft Culture’s annual Holiday Market. (File photo)

Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

Immerse yourself in all things handmade, Craft Culture’s annual Holiday Market is returning to Prospera Place this weekend.

Year after year customers are treated to a curated selection of modern wares that are lovingly handcrafted or designed by Canadian talent.

This year’s market will have over 180 crafters and artisans from across the province ready to showcase their unique work.

Not only does each vendor cater to different tastes, but they also offer one-of-a-kind gifts for your friend or loved ones well within budget.

Be prepared for large crowds, organizer Karalyn Lockhart wants to ensure customers that there systems in place to move lines along quickly, and quieter times to shop.

READ MORE: Long lineups for Craft Culture market in Kelowna

“We would like to remind customers that we rarely see lineups in the afternoon. If at all possible, we encourage customers to arrive later in the day. We do have to comply with capacity regulations, and unfortunately, are not able to let all of our eager and loyal customers in at once! If you would like to avoid the crowds, afternoons and Sundays are the best time to visit our event.”

Admission is $5 per person and kids under 12 are free. Partial proceeds of all door sales will be donated to Mamas for Mamas. The first 50 people through the day both days receive a bag full of swag. Once inside, all customers can enter to win one of 40 amazing door prizes donated by vendors.

The Craft Culture Holiday Market will take place on December 7th and 8th. More info here.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
‘Cram the Cruiser’ returns to Lake Country for eighth straight year

Just Posted

Four Kelowna gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The elite athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Kelowna’s captain hopes to crack to 2019 squad before the tournament’s start on Dec. 26

Kelowna to open temporary housing to help homeless

The beds will open up space at Cornerstone and Kelowna Gospel Mission

Residential energy retrofits necessary for Kelowna to meet emissions targets

One per cent of homes need to be retrofitted with energy-efficient renovations annually

GoFundMe fundraiser started for Lake Country woman hurt in Bali

Brittany Roth fell off a motorbike and suffered severe leg injuries

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Winters most anticipated Craft Culture’s Holiday Market returns

Support local artisans and crafters from all over B.C. this holiday season

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

HAWTHORNE: Change your habits, change your lifestyle

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Summerland Food Bank assisted 536 people over past 12 months

147 children included among those who received assistance

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Most Read