Residents enjoying the park’s winter lights (photo courtesy of RDCO)

Winter festivities at Gellatly Nut Farm to kick off later this month

Holiday festivities will occur from Dec. 18 to 22

Christmas festivities are returning to Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park for another year.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) announced on Monday that the farm will be open daily from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Sunday, Dec. 22 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m for holiday enthusiasts.

During the first three days, local paths will be lit up by hundreds of Christmas lights for visitors. On Saturday and Sunday, holiday music and entertainment, hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting will also get underway for Kelownians to enjoy.

READ MORE: Gellatly Nut Farm’s Winter Magic returns for another year

Visitors will also be treated to tours of the farm house by staff on the weekend. All donations from the tours will go towards preservation efforts of the park.

RDCO reminds Okanaganites that there will be no general parking allowed along Whiteworth Road during Saturday and Sunday evening. Visitors can park at 3700 Carrington Court off Gellatly Road during the weekend where they’ll be able to catch a shuttle every 15 minutes to the farm.

For more information, you can visit the RDCO website.

