Who Let The Dogs Out? Canines take on Kelowna’s Dirty Mutter

It was time to get down and dirty at the Dirty Mutter event in Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 20).

Residents and their dogs took on the challenge of the muddy obstacle course at the Rescue Ranch Society (2454 Brentwood Road) in the Black Mountain area. Dogs of all breeds took on the course.

Competitors competed through the two-kilometre track, featuring different terrain, obstacles, mud, and a rope climb to end it. After everyone was done, there was an area for them to clean off as well.

The Rescue Ranch Society is a non-profit that provides a caring environment for a variety of animals.

