(Google Maps)

(Google Maps)

Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

Whisk’s last day is Saturday, July 30

After 15 years of serving baked goods to Kelowna, Whisk Bakery and Cafe is closing their oven for good.

The bakery announced on a Facebook post on Wednesday they will be closing down permanently.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting our small business, and we hope to see your missing faces against before we close,” the Facebook post said.

Of the 15 years, Whisk has been in the same location at 207 Rutland Road north for the last 11 years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Whisk was struggling like most business but were saved when they were featured on the Food Network Canada and received a full renovation as part of the experience.

Whisk will remain open until Saturday, July 30.

READ MORE: Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

READ MORE: City staff balk at towers planned for Kelowna’s Coronation Avenue

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Previous story
More than $175k donated to 20 charities across B.C.’s Interior

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
Whisk is shutting their oven doors for the last time

Thunderstorms could hit the Okanagan. (Pixabay)
Thunderstorms forecast for B.C. Interior

(Screenshot)
Kelowna votes: Nomination packages are out

Kelowna Springs Golf Club has been identified in the 2040 Official Community Plan as potential, future industrial land. (File photo)
Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

Pop-up banner image ×