What a year: United Way

~United Way Southern Interior

2021 will go down in history as the year when United Way saw its largest amalgamation in Canadian history. On July 1, six United Ways merged to become United Way British Columbia, working with communities in BC’s Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver Island (UWBC). The single organization is now increasing the impact of their donors in local communities across the province, including the Southern Interior region.

The organizational transformation was guided by a shared mission to strengthen vital connections in order to continue creating healthy, caring, inclusive communities. By merging, the six United Ways now share resources and expertise across the province.

The results of this union for the good of local communities were seen immediately as United Way BC responded to the devastating wildfires across the province on the very first day of the new entity. The result of that response was the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, which invested almost $550,000 into affected communities.

Similarly, when flooding hit the province, the UWBC United for BC Floods Response Fund was immediately launched and is already supporting those who have been displaced or who have lost housing, belongings and/or employment, suffered physical or mental health trauma, and emerging needs.

This year UWBC’s Annual Campaign was themed “Not All Pandemic Stories Are the Same” and has focused on supports for isolated seniors, children and families facing economic barriers, food security, and more.

The generosity of UWBC’s donors remains fundamental in the effort to strengthen vital connections, and the amalgamation has already proven to be successful as local support increases. UWBC’s team is proud and deeply grateful for the results of their beautiful work and recognize that it could never be done without the collaboration and the invaluable support of our champions.

Because united, we are stronger.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

2021 Year in Reviewcharity