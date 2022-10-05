(Caitlyn Hooper/Coast Capital award recipient)

West Kelowna teen awarded for resiliency

A Mount Boucherie graduate has been awarded $3,500 for continued education

A West Kelowna teen with dreams of becoming a vet can focus on her studies, and not finances, as the recipient of a $3,500 award.

Caitlin Hooper, a graduate of Mount Boucherie Secondary School, is among this year’s Coast Capital, Standing Tall Education Award recipients.

“This award helps me work towards my dreams, in my studies and beyond,” said Hooper.

The award recognizes resilient youth who have “risen up against the odds and demonstrated an incredible commitment to continuing their education,” said Coast Capital.

Hooper has begun her post-secondary academic journey at the University of British Columbia in the Bachelor of Science program.

Since its establishment 18 years ago, the Coast Capital award has supported over 1,000 students in funding their studies with an investment of nearly $2.9 million in total.

