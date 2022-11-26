West Kelowna Rotary ‘Wine and Dine’ returns to support Salvation Army

13 restaurants, liquor stores in West Kelowna, Westbank, Peachland will have the donation machines

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary is hosting their third annual ‘Wine and Dine’ at participating restaurants and liquors from Dec. 1-7 in West Kelowna, Westbank, and Peachland to raise money for the Westside Salvation Army. (West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary/Facebook)

The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club is bringing back their ‘Wine and Dine’ for a third year in support of the Westside Salvation Army.

From Dec. 1-7, people are encouraged to go to various restaurants, wineries, and participating liquor stores in West Kelowna, Westbank, and Peachland and donate at the Westside Salvation Army’s “tip tap” machines.

“They are wireless debit machines,” Westside Salvation Army Community Engagement Manager, Lenetta Parry. “It is a cashless way to give, where a donor can just tap the machine with their debit or credit card. The tip tap machines are set at $5, $10, and $20 denominations.”

The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise money for the Salvation Army’s “Christmas Gifts of Hope” program, which is designed to ensure every child and teen in the community gets to wake up to something special on Christmas morning.

“The Westside Salvation Army is expecting their busiest Christmas ever,” said West Kelowna Rotary President Jeff Hayes. “They need our help more than ever.”

With more locations available and more businesses taking part, it makes it easier for people to access.

“This has been a challenging year for many families in our community,” said Parry. “With the rising costs of living, many of our neighbours do not get to participate in the full joy of the season. We want those in our community who are struggling, to know that they are not alone, and we are here to support them.”

The following liquor stores and restaurants are taking place in the week long event:

Angry Otter Liquor Stores

Friends Pub

Gasthaus on the Lake

Il Mercato Social Kitchen

Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna

LocalEh

Murray’s Pizza

Neighbour’s Pub

Off the Grid Winery

The Blind Angler

The Hatching Post

The Landing

WINGS West Kelowna

On Friday, Dec. 2, all Tim Hortons and Starbucks locations will also have the machines available for people to donate from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

