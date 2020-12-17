Armand Flamand used to drive this semi-truck. (Flamand family)

Armand Flamand used to drive this semi-truck. (Flamand family)

West Kelowna retired trucker caps off career with one last ride

West Kelowna’s Premium Truck and Trailer Inc. took Armand Flamand for one last spin

A retired truck driver got one last spin in a big rig on Wednesday (Dec. 16) afternoon, thanks to his daughters and a West Kelowna company.

Leslie Flamand said it all started with a post on Facebook. She and her sister Lori were looking for someone who could take their father for one last ride in a semi-truck as it was a dying wish of his after he was diagnosed with dementia.

Premium Trucks and Trailer sales coordinator Debbie Mortimer saw the post in a community group and reached out to Leslie right away to see if they could arrange something.

Three days later, retired trucker Armand Flamand was able to ride in a semi for one last time. The company’s service manager Troy Thompson said they were excited to help Armand and take him for a tour.

“It’s good to be giving something back to the people, who are actually keeping the country going,” Thompson said. “Without these guys running up and down the roads and helping us out, we wouldn’t have toilet paper ever.”

Leslie said she didn’t expect such a heartwarming response to their request.

“This is just amazing, and it’s overwhelming. It’s a real true Christmas miracle,” she said.

Armand started driving trucks when he was 16-years-old in Manitoba. At that time, he wanted to step up and support his family. He had other jobs besides driving semis, but he officially retired five years ago to take care of his daughter Leslie when she became seriously ill.

Now that she’s recovered, she wants to pay her dad back for all she’s done for him. After Armand was diagnosed with dementia, it became even more important to her to fulfil his last wish, so they could send him off with a good memory.

“I’ve had a life full of health crises, unfortunately… so to have somebody like him to lean on, it’s just amazing. And now he’s leaning on me and that’s what families do, right?” Leslie said.

Leslie said from now on, she’ll be watching out for others who may a similar wish to her father’s and do all she can to help them out.

READ: Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Just Posted

Chruch presby web main
‘None of this gets in God’s way’: Vernon church

Places of worship stay closed while city councillor wants them to open during COVID-19 restrictions

Rent in Kelowna remains fifth most expensive in country, according to PadMapper. (File)
Kelowna rent remains fifth most expensive in country

New data shows Kelowna rent rose in December, contrary to other large cities which dropped

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna RCMP changes approach to Big White policing amid COVID-19 concerns

Previously, the RCMP did not have an officer stationed on the mountain permanently

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Upgrades to Lumby’s Pat Duke Arena now complete

Village was named Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

Armand Flamand used to drive this semi-truck. (Flamand family)
West Kelowna retired trucker caps off career with one last ride

West Kelowna’s Premium Truck and Trailer Inc. took Armand Flamand for one last spin

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

(Photos courtesy of Make-A-Wish Foundation B.C. & Yukon)
Black Press Media x BraveFace: Help Make-A-Wish change the lives of critically-ill children

Join us on Dec. 18 for a virtual day of granting wishes, one mask purchase at a time

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The on-site team deploys a boom curtain to contain the oil spill near Nootka Island. (Unified Command)
Sea otter, heron treated as team battles active oil slick off Vancouver Island

Animals found covered in oil, response team looking at rehabilitation options

Most Read