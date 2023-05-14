Mount Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna. (File photo)

West Kelowna high school fundraising to improve youth mental health supports

The school has a goal to raise $10,000 for the Foundry

Mount Boucherie Secondary School wants to make a change with its first Walk for Mental Health.

On May 30, a walk will take place with all proceeds going to the Foundry, a wellness centre for people age 12 to 24 and their families.

Every participant is asked to pledge a minimum of $10. The goal is to raise $10,000.

The walk will take place in two groups with one at 9:20 a.m. and the second scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

People are encouraged to stay for food trucks, games, and other outdoor activities following the walks.

Community members can register for the event and make a pledge online. MBSS students can complete registration packets provided by the teachers.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan Food Bank gives back to the community with free barbecue

