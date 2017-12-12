West Kelowna Fire Rescue donates food

More than 12,000 pounds was donated to the Okanagan Community Food Bank

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue has collected more than 12,000 pounds of food for the food bank.

This year, on Dec. 5 and 6, fire rescue collected 12,500 lbs and $2,300, donated by West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents for the Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Over the past 20 years, WKFR helped collect nearly 300,000 pounds of food. At a dollar value of $2.50 per pound, that is nearly $750,000.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.