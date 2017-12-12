West Kelowna Fire Rescue donates food

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue has collected more than 12,000 pounds of food for the food bank.
This year, on Dec. 5 and 6, fire rescue collected 12,500 lbs and $2,300, donated by West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents for the Okanagan Community Food Bank.
Over the past 20 years, WKFR helped collect nearly 300,000 pounds of food. At a dollar value of $2.50 per pound, that is nearly $750,000.
