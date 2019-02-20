West Kelowna family builds 9-foot tall snowman

A family in Glenrosa is making the most out of the snow

Lance Schimelfenig puts his son, Cohen on his shoulders while daughter Bria watches. The team created a nine-foot snowman. - Contributed

If there was an award given out to the tallest snowman in the Central Okanagan, one dedicated West Kelowna family would win first place.

Rene Bell’s husband Lance Schimelfenig and her two children made a snowman so tall, it towers over their hedge in the backyard of their Glenrosa home.

They just started rolling massive snowballs in the backyard, Bell said. The snowman is nine-feet tall and is made of five massive balls of snow.

“If it fell over, it would be total chaos,” she laughed.

Made a few days ago, the snowman is standing tall in their yard, Wednesday morning.

