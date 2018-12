There were a couple special guests at the festivities

Hundreds turned out on chilly night Friday to see Brown Road in Westbank turned shimmering festive sea of Christmas lights.

Mayor Gord Milson, with a little help from Santa Claus, lit up the night sky as children sang and danced to entertain the crowd prior the lights coming on.

Following the light-up, the band Cod Gone Wild played for those on hand.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.