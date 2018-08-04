West Kelowna bookstore features author book signing

— Matthew Abrey

After 35 years in business, The Mad Hatter Bookstore in West Kelowna is celebrating by hosting their first ever author book signing.

Owners Paulette and Maurice Breault will be welcoming charismatic Canadian author, Kevin Weisbeck, into the iconic downtown West Kelowna shop to sign copies of his two new books, Aug. 18 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Weisbeck grew up in the valley, and although he now lives in Okotoks, Atla., he never misses a chance to return home.

The first of Weisbeck’s two books, Madeline’s Secret, is a suspenseful, yet romantic read, about a B.C. woman living in Paris with her family. However, after a car accident takes her sister and leaves her with amnesia, she tries to find normal in a world that fights her at every turn.

Weisbeck’s second novel, The Darkness Within, was inspired by Kevin’s love of camping. However, this novel is no boy scout trip. After crashing his small plane, pilot Johnny Pettinger finds out just how dark and sinister the wilderness can be. Survival isn’t just about finding food and water.

If you have never been to the charming little bookstore, check it out at 2483 Main St. in West Kelowna. The store is open Monday to Saturday.

