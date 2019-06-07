West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

West Kelowna cadets celebrated the end of their training year last weekend.

A squadron of local air cadets celebrated the end of their training year with a ceremonial parade.

Forty-five air cadets aged 12-18 from 909 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron marched at Green Bay Bible Camp in West Kelowna last weekend.

The cadets showcased the skills and knowledge they have developed over the past year in the parade.

“My favourite part of this program is that it is youth leading youth,” said Captain Hannah Moir, commanding officer of the squadron.

“The parade today is a culmination of the personal discipline and leadership skills of the Cadets. It is truly an amazing feeling that I was a cadet on parade during 909’s first Annual Ceremonial Review and today I am here giving back as the commanding officer, 16 years later. I could not be prouder of the hard work the cadets demonstrated today!”

This is the end of the training year for cadets in West Kelowna but many cadets will attend summer training centres in B.C. and across Canada.

