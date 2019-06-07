West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

West Kelowna cadets celebrated the end of their training year last weekend.

A squadron of local air cadets celebrated the end of their training year with a ceremonial parade.

Forty-five air cadets aged 12-18 from 909 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron marched at Green Bay Bible Camp in West Kelowna last weekend.

READ MORE: Vernon Cadets to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy

The cadets showcased the skills and knowledge they have developed over the past year in the parade.

“My favourite part of this program is that it is youth leading youth,” said Captain Hannah Moir, commanding officer of the squadron.

“The parade today is a culmination of the personal discipline and leadership skills of the Cadets. It is truly an amazing feeling that I was a cadet on parade during 909’s first Annual Ceremonial Review and today I am here giving back as the commanding officer, 16 years later. I could not be prouder of the hard work the cadets demonstrated today!”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

This is the end of the training year for cadets in West Kelowna but many cadets will attend summer training centres in B.C. and across Canada.

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival
Next story
Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Another bear sighting in Peachland

A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road

Keep your coins, parking in Kelowna to go change free

City to install 60 new parking pay stations

West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

West Kelowna cadets celebrated the end of their training year last weekend.

Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Most Read