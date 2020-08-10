‘We’re glad you’re here’: Positive note left on Alberta car at Kelowna beach

‘Our hearts are full, and this restores all sorts of faith in humanity’

A note of encouragement was left on an Alberta car at a Kelowna beach last week. (Jessica Shmigelsky photos)

After several stories of loosened lug nuts and vandalism to Alberta vehicles traversing B.C., one traveller is sharing her recent positive experience at a Kelowna beach.

Upon returning to her rental car after a day at Kelowna’s Rotary Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Jessica Shmigelsky spotted a note on her windshield and began thinking the worst.

But upon further inspection, the Edmonton resident found the message was one of encouragement, reading “We’re glad you’re here in B.C. with us! Welcome, #FellowCanadians.”

“Our hearts are full, and this restores all sorts of faith in humanity,” wrote Shmigelsky on a Facebook post. “Thank you to the kind stranger who made our day.”

Other Albertans commented on Shmigelsky’s post sharing their own positive experiences.

“My week in Kelowna earlier in July we received nothing but gracious welcomes. I was truly nervous as I heard the same,” wrote Skoht Pringle.

