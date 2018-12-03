Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

If you had been enjoying the unseasonably warm temperatures in late November, you’ll be disappointed to know a cold front is forecast for the week ahead.

In the Okanagan, Monday will be mainly cloudy and 3 C.

Tuesday the temperatures will dip below 0 C to -2 C with some sunshine throughout the day.

Wednesday is shaping up to be sunny and cold at -5 C.

For the Shuswap, Monday will be mainly cloudy and 2 C.

Temperatures will be about -2 with some sun and cloud on Tuesday.

A cooler day for Wednesday with sunshine and temperatures of -5 C.

Those in the Similkameen can expect flurries on and off for Monday with temperatures about 1 C.

Mainly cloudy and – 4 C on Tuesday, while Wednesday will be sunny and -7 C.

