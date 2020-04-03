Weather dumps belated April Fool’s joke on Okanagan

Snow in Lumby Friday didn’t impress many residents, but Ruger didn’t seem to mind. (David Fairful photo)

Just when you thought spring had sprung, Mother Nature has dumped the Okanagan with some surprise white stuff.

Snow started in the North Okanagan Friday morning, took a break and then returned to the region in the afternoon.

Amounts of two centimetres were forecast by Environment Canada with continued wet flurries or rain showers for the early evening.

An overnight chill of -6 would freeze eventually thaw out Saturday with highs of 7.

But the good news is the mercury is expected to rise as the week progresses. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 16 by Tuesday, April 7.

And there’s no more snow in the forecast.

