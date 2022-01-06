Water ‘warmer than outside’ for Lake Country Polar Bear Dip

A chilly tradition kicking off the new year saw more than 20 people brave Okanagan Lake Jan. 1.
Chris and Andrea Chalmers, joined by their spectating kids, were among those who turned up at Lake Country’s Pebble Beach.
While they braced for bone-chilling water, Andrea said it wasn’t as bad as she expected.
“The water was actually a lot warmer than the outside temperature.”
Their three-year-old son Chase was even tempted to make the plunge.
“Ha ha ha, our son started to strip down when everyone else did. Maybe next year,” Andrea laughed.
Chase, along with his four-year-old sister Charlee, stood on the beach and watched their parents make the plunge, while Charlee caught the action on video.
@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.