Water ‘warmer than outside’ for Lake Country Polar Bear Dip

More than 20 people turned out to Pebble Beach for a chilly dip into the new year

Chris and Andrea Chalmers were among approximately 20 brave people who dared to take a dip in Okanagan Lake at Pebble Beach in Lake Country Jan. 1, 2022. (Charlee Chalmers photo)

A chilly tradition kicking off the new year saw more than 20 people brave Okanagan Lake Jan. 1.

Chris and Andrea Chalmers, joined by their spectating kids, were among those who turned up at Lake Country’s Pebble Beach.

While they braced for bone-chilling water, Andrea said it wasn’t as bad as she expected.

“The water was actually a lot warmer than the outside temperature.”

Their three-year-old son Chase was even tempted to make the plunge.

“Ha ha ha, our son started to strip down when everyone else did. Maybe next year,” Andrea laughed.

Chase, along with his four-year-old sister Charlee, stood on the beach and watched their parents make the plunge, while Charlee caught the action on video.

READ MORE: Brave Summerland souls take an ice-cold plunge into 2022

READ MORE: Okanagan’s first baby girl of 2022 born in Vernon

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Swimming