WATCH: Okanagan pipers prepare for trip to the Netherlands

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Pipe band members from across B.C. are preparing for a return to the Netherlands on the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation from Nazi Germany.

More than 20 Okanagan pipers met at the Vernon Cadet Camp Saturday, March 7, to practice for the excursion to the former European battlegrounds.

Led by Kelowna Pipe Band Major Chad Goodman, the pipers and drummers filled a spacious warehouse with the sound of the traditional songs they’ll perform at a number of significant events in May.

“We’re very excited about this trip, we’re planning it in eight different venues over in the Netherlands,” Goodman said.

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band Major Maureen Soichuk is among the 75 pipers and drummers who will make the trip next month.

“We’re so looking forward to it, to seeing the history, and we are doing a trip to Vimy Ridge to play there which is such an honour,” she said.

In addition to the Vimy Ridge memorial – the site of Canada’s most celebrated military victory – the band members will perform Remembrance services in the Dutch village of Diever, take part in a King’s Day celebration and a number of other parades and commemorations around the Netherlands.

About 10 current and former Highlanders players will be making the trip. Soichuk says she looks forward to playing with those former Highlanders again.

“It’ll be good to see them again … getting together with old friends.”

The pipers and drummers will be doing a pub crawl in the Vernon area tonight, March 7, stopping in at 11 different venues. The pub crawl is a final fundraiser for the trip to the Netherlands.

“After two years of fundraising we’re so close but we’re just short on bussing costs,” said Carrie Whittla, treasurer of the Kelowna Pipe Band.

On Thursday Kootenay MLA Tom Shypitka took a moment in the B.C. Legislature to praise the band’s pilgrimage.

“This is a proud moment for all of these band members to represent British Columbia,” he said. “Hats off for the coordinating efforts of piper major Chad Goodman with the Kelowna Pipe Band Society.”

READ MORE: Vernon church gifts friendship to Blair Apartment tenants

WATCH: Salmon Arm celebrates International Women’s Day

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

D-DayWorld War II

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

‘Never expected this’: Kelowna contestant among finalists for Inked Cover Girl

Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Kelowna Owls advance to B.C. provincial championships

KSS battles for top spot as Vernon finishes 4th and Kelowna Christian grabs 3rd

Rockets clinch playoff berth after 6-0 shut-out win over T-Birds

Kelowna returns to action with Saturday match-up against Lethbridge Hurricanes

Exhibit highlighting Okanagan women launches in Kelowna

The Empowered Project celebrates leaders and change-makers

WATCH: Okanagan pipers prepare for trip to the Netherlands

75 pipers and drummers will head to the Netherlands for the 75th anniversary of the country’s liberation

Okanagan athlete wins silver at World Wheelchair Curling Championship

Ina Forrest and Team Canada lost a close 5-4 final to Russia in Switzerland March 7

Word on the street: Have you taken any precautions against COVID-19?

With fears over COVID-19 emptying shelves of face masks and hand sanitizer,… Continue reading

Kootnekoff: Paid and protected leave proposed in B.C. for domestic violence victims

The legislative amendments will assist employees impacted by ‘domestic or sexual violence’

B.C. care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks: seniors advocate

Isobel Mackenzie downplays concerns seniors are at risk

Researchers call on B.C. to ditch plan to switch to permanent daylight time

B.C. Premier John Horgan has said he will wait to see what Washington, Oregon and California go with

Province authorized more RCMP officers be deployed to Wet’suwet’en territory: letter

‘To be clear, no elected official in British Columbia directs police operations,’ Mike Farnworth says

B.C. legislature occupiers ate pizza, mocked ‘colonial government’

Pipeline protest leader told supporters false story about Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser

Most Read