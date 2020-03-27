Nine-year-old Armstrong girl, Lucy Popowich, channels her creativity amid isolation recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and creates online TV talk show for kids. (Lucy’s Channel - YouTube)

WATCH: Okanagan girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled classes for students across the province and nine-year-old Lucy Popowich found herself with a lot of extra time and nothing to fill it with. But, instead of turning on the TV and melting into the couch, Lucy decided to create her own.

Enter the Morning Kids Show starring Miss Lucy Popowich.

Inspired by her TV talk show idol Jimmy Fallon, Lucy took pen to paper and crafted her first script.

Garnering topical inspiration from conversations over dinner with family, the Armstrong Elementary student’s show covers anything from fashion to fitness.

The five-minute long videos see Miss Lucy interviewing her special guests, often played by mom and dad.

“We’re running out of guests,” Lucy said.

Giselle Popowich, Lucy’s mom, said it forces everyone to get creative with wigs, costumes and hockey gear.

Mom said the whole family is helping with Lucy’s project.

“Lucy’s two sisters and dad help with filming, music and ideas,” Giselle said.

Tipsy, the three-legged Beagle-cross and family cat Ozzy Pawsbourne have also made special guest appearances.

“I just didn’t have a lot to do in isolation,” Lucy said, noting this project is something she’d like to continue post-pandemic.

But, she admitted, she misses going to school.

“I never thought I’d say that.”

Mom Giselle said Lucy has always been an entertainer.

“She’s always loved entertaining us,” she said. “I think it’s adorable that she’s turned that around to entertain others.”

“I want to be an actor,” Lucy chimed in.

And so far, the feedback has been great.

“Everyone’s loving it,” Lucy said.

Giselle said she’s been sharing all of the wonderful Facebook comments with Lucy.

“You open up your newsfeed and it’s world-ending stories all the time,” Giselle said. “It’s nice to see something out there that puts some smiles on people’s faces.”

It’s a reminder, she said, that it’s “OK to laugh and smile.”

“Remember to like and subscribe to the channel,” Lucy said.

READ MORE: Decorations aplenty to bring cheer in North Okanagan amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan assisted living tenants to connect with families via iPads

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Food Bank still operating during COVID-19

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

T-Rex sends a message to Kamloops residents during COVID-19

Someone dressed up in a T-rex costume brought a smile to residents faces

Kelowna RCMP seize drugs for second time in two months from Rutland home

Police also found cash and stolen property at the residence

Kelowna RCMP make changes to lessen COVID-19 impact

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP take further precautions

Dancing through the pandemic: Dan’s top 10 songs to listen to in isolation

10 feel good-songs that are sure to lift your spirits during COVID-19

Morning Start: Bob Dylan’s ode to JFK

Your morning start Friday, March 27

Humor is some important medicine

A little humor never hurt anyone. And that was what Ed Vermette,… Continue reading

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

WATCH: Okanagan girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

Summerland Food Bank still operating during COVID-19

Organization requesting donations of food and money as pandemic continues

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

Letter: Sustainable and equitable world needed to survive virus and its aftermath

Writer says now is time to find a way to carry on that is not dependant on growth

Over 50 Penticton cab drivers walk off the job amid COVID-19 concern

Local taxi companies have cut operating hours as drivers refuse to work due to COVID-19

Most Read