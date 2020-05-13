WATCH: North Okanagan treated to cotton-candy skies

Darren Robinson captured photos of the pink and blue skies at sunset on May 12, 2020, and shared them to the Enderby Facebook group. (Darren Robinson - Facebook)
Karen Davies captured photos of the pink and blue skies at sunset on May 12, 2020, and shared them to the Vernon Facebook group. (Karen Davies - Facebook)
Onno Kok captured photos of the stormy skies May 12, 2020, and shared them to the Lake Country Facebook group. (Onno Kok - Facebook)
Sylvia Voets captured photos of the pink and blue skies at sunset on May 12, 2020, and shared them to the Vernon Facebook group. (Sylvia Voets - Facebook)

A special weather alert issued May 12 called for thunderstorms and heavy downpours, but while the North Okanagan avoided getting slammed, residents were treated to wild skies.

Residents of Lumby, Vernon, Enderby and Lake Country turned to social media to share pictures of the cotton-candy skies.

