Enderby’s Cordell Anker of A.L. Fortune Secondary has won the solo multi-tenor category in the Canadian Drumline Association’s 2021 National Solos Competition March 8, 2021. (Canadian Drumline photo)

Enderby’s Cordell Anker of A.L. Fortune Secondary has won the solo multi-tenor category in the Canadian Drumline Association’s 2021 National Solos Competition March 8, 2021. (Canadian Drumline photo)

WATCH: Enderby drummer best in the country

A.L. Fortune Secondary’s Cordell Anker wins Canadian Drumline Association’s solo competition

An Enderby high school student has proven he’s the best drummer of his age in the country with his head-spinning drumline performance.

Cordell Anker, a student at A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby, entered the Canadian Drumline Association’s annual solos competition and ended up winning the multi-tenor category.

This year, the association used an online format, inviting all Canadian students to compete virtually.

School District 83 took to Facebook to congratulate Anker on the accomplishment.

The Canadian Drumline Association (CDA) has been bringing drumline players together since 2011, creating standardized rules and providing guidance to the activity.

There are five categories in the CDA’s annual contest:

  • Concert – ensembles who perform standing still, and demonstrate basic percussive skills
  • Intermediate – ensembles who march and demonstrate moderate percussive skills
  • Premier – ensembles who demonstrate advanced marching and percussive skills
  • Concert Alumni – ensembles who perform standing still, and demonstrate advanced skills
  • Marching Alumni – ensembles who perform marching and demonstrate advanced skills

For more information, visit canadiandrumlineassociation.hubbli.com.

READ MORE: Support keeps Vernon art groups’ lights on

WATCH: Young talent on display in Vernon music school’s virtual orchestra

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Did you lose this ring at a Vernon restaurant?

Just Posted

Noah Vaten(left) having a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna Canada Day manslaughter trial adjourned

The BC Prosecution Service refused to comment on the reason for the adjournment

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Pleasant Valley Sinners (Armstrong) power hitter Averi Gill (7) tries to blast the ball through the Kalamalka Lakers double block from Chanelle Wilson (12) and Taylor Francks during the North Zone Senior Girls High School AA Volleyball championships in 2019. After more than 40 years, the Armstrong secondary school will be changing its school sports teams name from Saints (boys) and Sinners (girls). (Morning Star file photo)
Armstrong school rebranding sports names

Pleasant Valley Secondary dropping Saints and Sinners; new name/logo announced after spring break

(BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases go up in Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan saw 66 cases of the virus Feb. 28 to March 6

Roadways in Vernon will be affected by two simultaneous sanitary projects starting March 15, 2021. (City of Vernon)
Sanitary projects to affect two Vernon roadways

Work will be underway along 32nd Avenue and 19th Street in two projects to begin March 15

Do you know why the princess sleeps for 100 years in the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Pillow talk

In recognition of World Sleep Day on March 12, try our quiz on sleep and dreams

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. (Black Press file photo)
Young Princeton man killed in ATV tragedy

Victim was not wearing a helmet, say police

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. has no parental leave policy for elected councillors, so town makes its own

No provisions under B.C. Community Charter to allow new parents time off without disqualification

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

RCMP Online Crime Reporting website in Whitehorse on March 5, 2021. (Haley Ritchie/Yukon News)
North Okanagan RCMP adding online crime reporting tool

The tool, which launches March 17, is designed to help cut down on increasing police case loads

(Contributed)
Vehicle incident closes Hwy 3 near Princeton

Emergency crews on scene, next update available 5 p.m.

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Most Read