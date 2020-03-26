WATCH: Churches turn to technology as COVID-19 rages

Churches livestream services to minimize coronavirus infections

Live-streaming religious services isn’t a new concept.

But now — in light of an international pandemic — it’s one of the only ways to practise your faith.

Churches, mosques and temples across the country are solely live-streaming their services to deliver messages of faith and hope as congregants are staying home and isolate themselves to prevent further community transmission of COVID-19.

For Kelowna-based Willow Park Church, the process starts with a conference call on Monday to talk about the week’s theme and what needs to be done for the service. Then over the next few days, a skeleton crew works on filming parts of the service, which are then put together and aired online on Sunday morning.

Willow Park Church senior pastor Phil Collins said the current pandemic pushed the church to connect with people in creative ways.

“Hundreds of people come through our church every week… we’ve had to adapt very quickly to take our service to the community and acts of worship online to be able to connect with people because, under the circumstances, we can’t gather together,” he said.

He added that delivering services online has actually enabled them to reach more people than they would during a usual Sunday service.

Collins also said that now more than ever, being part of a faith community has become important.

“Being part of a faith community really helps you through because we’re stronger together… connecting with people of faith brings hope, it brings joy and it brings peace. Whether internally or externally, faith brings peace in the storm.”

READ MORE: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

READ MORE: Volunteers keep Kelowna’s vulnerable fed as day services close

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
AlleyCats in desperate need of foster homes

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP investigating murder in Upper Mission

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

AlleyCats in desperate need of foster homes

AlleyCats Alliance in the Okanagan is making a plea for foster homes

Warriors’ captain commits to University of Nebraska Omaha

West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison will continue his hockey career in the NCAA

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Vehicle rollover on Highway 33 in Black Mountain

A two vehicle crash was reported about 3:30 p.m., Wednesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

‘We’re ready’ for COVID-19, says South Okanagan health care director

“I will be there with my team until the last of the COVID-19 pandemic is over” - Carl Meadows

COVID-19 major world updates, 9:30 p.m.: U.S. Senate approves $2-trillion relief package

A collection of the latest news stories from around the world, updated at 9:30 p.m., March 25.

Couple self-isolating at their Summerland farm

Marty and Linda Van Alphen returned from Mexico on March 19

South Okanagan restaurant owner’s generosity triggers waterfall of community support

Pizzeria owner Don Gigliotti has been offering free meals to laid off restaurant workers

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Summerland Landfill introduces regulations introduced to slow spread of COVID-19

Number of visits to landfill have increased over the past week

Photographer documents families in isolation with the Front Door Project

Using a longer lens, Chelsea Smith is able to take family portraits from across the street

Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene of a small fire off Enterprise Way

Most Read