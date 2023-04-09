WATCH: An eggstra good time at West Kelowna’s Easter Eggstravaganza

The Easter Bunny stopped by to take pictures with the kids at the Easter Eggstravaganza and Spring Market in West Kelowna on Apr. 9, 2023. (Brittany Webster/West K News)

Lots of smiling faces and bunny ears in West Kelowna Apr. 9 for some Easter family fun.

Hundreds came out for the Easter Eggstravanganza and Spring Market at Kinsmen Park.

The day featured three Eater Egg Scrambles for various age groups, lawn games, crafts, and a bouncy house.

Kids could even paint their own Easter egg bath bomb courtesy of vendor Beyond Bombs.

What would an Easter celebration be without the Easter Bunny?

The furry guy made an appearance to countdown the egg scrambles and take pictures with the kids.

If you missed the Sunday event, no need to get your bunny tail in a knot. Beacon and Friends is hosting the day all over again tomorrow, Apr. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s a good day for egg hunting! Happy Easter from celebrations at Kinsmen Park in West Kelowna @WestKelownaNews @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/MN76V7iEpe — Brittany Webster (@thebrittwebster) April 9, 2023

Beacon and Friends is an organization that supports families and children facing difficult life challenges in the Central Okanagan.

Egg Scrambles are $5 per child. Families are asked to bring their own baskets for the hunt.

