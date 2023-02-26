The first Luxe Fashion Market was held at Laurel Packinghouse on Feb. 26, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Vuitton, Choo, Klein in attendance at Kelowna’s first Luxe Fashion Market

The event was hosted by the Great Closet Cleanout

The first Luxe Fashion Show was a success.

Held at Kelowna’s Laurel Packinghouse, the Great Closet Cleanout turned high-end for a more boutique style market.

With more than 20 vendors, shoppers could look at and buy new and gently used clothing and accessories from luxury brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Jimmy Choo.

The show was hosted Sunday (Feb. 26) from 12 to 4 p.m.

Shoppers had the option of purchasing a VIP ticket online ahead of the event to get early access to the deals from 11 a.m. to noon, before the market opened to everyone for $5 a ticket.

A portion of the money earned through admission sales will be donated to All Are Family Outreach, a volunteer-run charity supporting people in Kelowna, Lake Country, Vernon and Armstrong.

The next event will the be Spring Ladies Closet Cleanout on March 19.

READ MORE: ‘A collective voice will help’: Kelowna property owner opens survey over safe injection site concerns

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FashionKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

Just Posted

Southbound lanes of Gordon Drive at Capri Centre are closed Sunday afternoon after a crash involving a possible jaywalker. (Brittany Webster Capital News)
Pedestrian struck near Kelowna’s Capri Centre

Canadians are making their final Registered Retirement Savings Plan contributions, in advance of the deadline. (Black Press Media file)
QUIZ: How much do you know about money and savings?

The Kelowna Crows have opened registration for their minis programs. (Kelowna Crows Rugby Football Club/Contributed)
As the crows fly: Kelowna rugby club opens registration for youth program

The Outreach Urban Health Centre is located at 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
‘A collective voice will help’: Kelowna property owner opens survey over safe injection site concerns