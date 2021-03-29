Volunteers are needed for numerous roles at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon for the 2021 seasons. (ABNC photo)

Volunteers are needed for numerous roles at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre in Vernon for the 2021 seasons. (ABNC photo)

Volunteers needed for Vernon nature centre

Allan Brooks Nature Centre opens for new season on April 17

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is preparing to open for the season and is currently recruiting new and returning volunteers to fill a variety of roles.

Saturday, April 17, is opening day for the season.

There is a lot of responsibility to ensure the organization – grounds, public programming, workshops and fundraising, to name a few aspects – runs as efficiently and effectively as possible. Thanks to incredible volunteers, the nature centre is able to accomplish so much more than what a small staff can provide on their own.

“As a charitable organization, we rely on resources from the community, and one of the most significant and impactful ways people can help, is through volunteerism,” said Cheryl Hood, Allan Brooks Nature Centre manager.

Last year the nature centre opened three months late due to the pandemic, and even then, 60 volunteers clocked in 2,000 hours of volunteer work. So far in 2021, 85 volunteers contributed to 5,000 hours of volunteer time behind the scenes which accounts for tens of thousands of potentially saved wages. That’s a lifesaver for a non-profit.

The centre is currently recruiting volunteers in the following areas; summer camp assistant, visitor services, school program leaders, nature interpreters, guardian of the grasslands and plant sale growers. A full description of each role is available on the centre’s website at abnc.ca/at-the-centre/volunteer-jobs/

If anyone is interested in contributing as a volunteer, whether it be one time only or a recurring role, staff have organized volunteer orientation and training sessions, including a review of COVID protocols to best prepare new volunteers for the season ahead.

Allan Brooks Nature Centre offers a safe haven from stress associated with the pandemic, and a place for everyone, including volunteers, to connect with nature in the Okanagan.

“On behalf of the board of directors and staff, I would like to sincerely thank all of our volunteers, past and present, who have contributed to the success of Allan Brooks Nature Centre,” said Hood. “They bring incredible energy, ideas, hard labour, and so much more to our organization. Without ABNC volunteers, the centre would have never become a reality in the first place.”

Thanks to A.M.I. Clothing and Rellish Transport Services, all 2021 volunteers will be provided with their own work shirts this season, after fulfilling a minimum of 15 hours of volunteer service.

For more information or how to apply to become a volunteer with the Allan Brooks Nature Centre visit https://abnc.ca/at-the-centre/volunteer-jobs/ or email volunteer@abnc.ca.

