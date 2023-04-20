Canadian Red Cross volunteers keep the Health Equipment Loan Program going in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Canadian Red Cross volunteers keep the Health Equipment Loan Program going in Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Volunteers keep busy Penticton Red Cross Health Equipment Loan Program going

‘Vital service’ sees over 4,000 pieces of medical equipment loaned out of Penticton location

This is National Volunteer Week (April 16 to 22). National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact volunteers have to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. The Western News chose to highlight the amazing volunteers at the Red Cross HELP (Health Equipment Loan Program)

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the breezeway in the 500 block of Main Street in Penticton becomes a busy place with people picking up health equipment like crutches, wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and shower chairs from the Canadian Red Cross.

A line up of vehicles can be seen on those days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Red Cross volunteers bringing out equipment to people’s cars.

The Red Cross operation is called HELP (Health Equipment Loan Program) and is a volunteer-driven, community-based program that provides free, short-term loans of essential medical equipment that allows people to safely recover at home after being in hospital or having an injury.

Those who experience a sudden illness or accident are often left stunned by how quickly their lives have changed. A car accident, a sudden slip in the snow, or recovering from knee surgery can leave a person helpless in a home built for the able-bodied.

That’s where the Red Cross comes in. HELP is there to provide that much needed equipment free of charge. In fact, close to 4,000 pieces of health of equipment were loaned at the Penticton location in 2022.

That’s where Penticton Red Cross volunteers like Dara Murphy and Lynn Napper come in. Murphy co-leads the Penticton operations with Napper. Both have been volunteering together at Red Cross since 2009.

“This vital service doesn’t exist without the volunteers to help them,” said Kari Purvis, coordinator of HELP.

“We are so lucky to have such an amazing group of volunteers in Penticton,” she added.

But more volunteers are needed.

The 11 or so core volunteers are kept very busy inputting requisitions into the computer, adjusting and storing equipment for their 4.5 hour shifts.

Some volunteers are double shifting, said Murphy.

It’s such an important service but you don’t realize just how important it is until you need it, said Murphy.

The equipment loan is usually for three to six months at no cost but they do ask for a donation of cash and/or equipment.

“Donations is how we survive,” said Murphy. “Some people are very generous in this community.”

The Canadian Red Cross health equipment loan centre is located at #104a-575 Main Street. It serves Penticton and Summerland.

Four hours a week can make a world of difference to someone in your community. Contact the Penticton Canadian Red Cross office at 250-493-7533 and ask for Lynne or Dara for more information on how to become a volunteer. Full training and support is provided.

READ MORE: Penticton Red Cross moves to downtown Main Street

THANK YOU BREAKFAST

What sets Penticton apart is the amount of people willing to give back to the community by volunteering.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre wants to say thank you to all those volunteers by hosting a pancake breakfast and all the trimmings with help from Total Restoration at Gyro Park on Saturday, April 22 from 8 to 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Volunteer Week ends with Thank Your Breakfast

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

volunteers

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Valley Vonka and the search for a golden ticket
Next story
Middle school students take a field trip to Kelowna Capital News

Just Posted

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick. (File photo)
‘It doesn’t take a rocket scientist’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA seeks return of more transportation projects

Proposed site of potential future Gurdwara at 2809 Benvoulin Road in Kelowna. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Kelowna city staff recommends against building Sikh temple on agricultural land

Players take part in the Team BC Player Selection Camp in early April. (Twitter/@TeamBCNAHC)
Handful of Kelowna skaters to suit up for Team BC at Aboriginal Hockey Championship

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to Langley to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday, April 21. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)
Okanagan College Coyotes look to extend win streak to 7 games

Pop-up banner image