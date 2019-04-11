Volunteer week celebrated in Okanagan

The directors of Abbeyfield House’s society in Vernon recognize the important role that volunteers play in the lives of their residents. Volunteers help with social programs, special events, and daily operational tasks and provide assistance to staff. They also comprise the volunteer management board.

The Abbeyfield board wants to highlight four of their long-term volunteers who have generously donated their time and energy for a combined total of 47 years.

See also: Vernon Abbeyfield House receives donation after flooding

Virginia Dansereau has volunteered for 15 years reading weekly to residents, playing cribbage and cards in the early years, and running a brain gym class more recently.

Norman Slingsby initiated movie night 10 years ago and still manages that social gathering.

This year is Will McAllister’s 10th year as volunteer gardener looking after the vegetable patch growing fresh produce which contributes to the healthy home style meals the residents love.

See: Vernon Abbeyfield House offers first gardening workshop

Margaret Naylor has been a director on the volunteer board of Abbeyfield for 13 years and for most of those years has held the position of secretary. She also volunteers her time to play cribbage with residents regularly and assists with special events.

There are at least six other long-term volunteers who have contributed over five years each to Abbeyfield House, and many more who have have given us occasional help for several years and whom we rely on for entertainment, social connections with residents, and for our annual special events and fundraisers.

“Without the help of Virginia, Will, Norman and Margaret, and all of our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to offer our residents the social programs that we do, or the opportunity to enjoy our lovely garden area, or to hold our special events. These volunteers become a part of our Abbeyfield family, a close and familiar friend, and make such a difference to the daily lives of our residents. We can’t thank them enough,” says Board President Judy Maile. “We will be holding a volunteer appreciation tea at the house for all of our volunteers in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 16.”

Judy Maile

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.