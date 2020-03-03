Kelowna volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission provides services to those who need it in the downtown core, but those services wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers.

George Pierce is one such volunteer, coming in every morning and night to wash dishes after breakfast and dinner have been served to residents experiencing homelessness.

Sonja Menyes, the gospel mission’s volunteer manager, said Pierce started volunteering his time out of the blue many years ago, for which they were grateful. She said he was consistent and came in every day to help out and talk to whoever came to the gospel mission.

Pierce was originally from Slave Lake, Alta., but moved to Kelowna in 1977 and worked various jobs, from landscaping and orchard work to hairdressing. He said he wanted to volunteer to teach himself a new perspective. But he’s been volunteering for so long he can’t quite remember when he started.

“I don’t recall, but I know I’ve been here a long time,” he said. “I like working with the homeless because I was homeless myself in Vancouver, so I talk to the down and out people who are having a hard time, who are lost and lonely. I try to encourage them.”

When he isn’t at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, he volunteers at the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society.

Menyes said George’s main driver is his desire to help.

“He’s lovely, and he wants to be there for others. We’re grateful to have him and others who give their time to the mission.”

READ MORE: Journey Home launches new tool to end homelessness in Kelowna

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna's Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

