Volunteer puts Vernon trails on the map

Ribbons of Green Trails Society Director

City of Vernon employee Geoff Mulligan recently volunteered his time and expertise to create an online interactive trail map for Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

For his work, Mulligan was recently presented with the Ribbons of Green Commendation Award.

This award is granted to an individual, group, organization, institution or business whose actions and achievements have shown significant leadership and contribution towards public, non-motorized trails.

The map displays 57 local hiking trails in the Greater Vernon Area, allowing local residents and tourists to easily view and locate these trails on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. The map also provides descriptions and photos for each trail.

“I really do appreciate this recognition from the Ribbons of Green,” said Mulligan. “Our family has always been heavy users of trail systems so it’s great to be able to contribute in some small way to the excellent work the Ribbons of Green is doing. I’m really excited to see the interactive trail map is gaining more and more traction and I’d encourage everyone to get out and explore those trails they’ve never been on before. There are so many great trails in and around Vernon, each of them so different.”

The response and usage of the map have been very positive with more than 38,000 visitors to the map since its inception in September 2018.

“It is because of Geoff’s generous volunteer work that hikers have a useful online tool to locate and enjoy our local trails,” said Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society president.

To view the online interactive trail map of Greater Vernon visit: www.arcg.is/iSnWn.

