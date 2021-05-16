Geoff Mulligan (left) receives a Ribbons of Green Commendation award from Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society president. (Ribbons of Green photo)

Geoff Mulligan (left) receives a Ribbons of Green Commendation award from Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society president. (Ribbons of Green photo)

Volunteer puts Vernon trails on the map

Geoff Mulligan earns commendation from Ribbons of Green Trails Society for volunteer work

INGRID NEUMANN

Ribbons of Green Trails Society Director

City of Vernon employee Geoff Mulligan recently volunteered his time and expertise to create an online interactive trail map for Vernon’s Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

For his work, Mulligan was recently presented with the Ribbons of Green Commendation Award.

This award is granted to an individual, group, organization, institution or business whose actions and achievements have shown significant leadership and contribution towards public, non-motorized trails.

The map displays 57 local hiking trails in the Greater Vernon Area, allowing local residents and tourists to easily view and locate these trails on their smartphone, tablet, or computer. The map also provides descriptions and photos for each trail.

“I really do appreciate this recognition from the Ribbons of Green,” said Mulligan. “Our family has always been heavy users of trail systems so it’s great to be able to contribute in some small way to the excellent work the Ribbons of Green is doing. I’m really excited to see the interactive trail map is gaining more and more traction and I’d encourage everyone to get out and explore those trails they’ve never been on before. There are so many great trails in and around Vernon, each of them so different.”

The response and usage of the map have been very positive with more than 38,000 visitors to the map since its inception in September 2018.

“It is because of Geoff’s generous volunteer work that hikers have a useful online tool to locate and enjoy our local trails,” said Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society president.

To view the online interactive trail map of Greater Vernon visit: www.arcg.is/iSnWn.

READ MORE: Vernon trail society launches interactive map

READ MORE: Vernon trail gets new connection


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsTrailsvolunteers

Previous story
PHOTOS: Glowing boulders popping up in the Okanagan
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative contributes to Vernon theatre campaign

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Co-op board members Brett Kirkpatrick (left) and Robbie Hoyte (right) flank Scott John of the Okanagan Screen Arts Society. The co-op donated $2,500 to the society for its Save the Towne Theatre campaign. (ARC photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative contributes to Vernon theatre campaign

Armstrong Regional Co-op kicks in $2,500 for Okanagan Screen Arts Society’s Save the Towne Theatre campaign

Geoff Mulligan (left) receives a Ribbons of Green Commendation award from Harold Sellers, Ribbons of Green Trails Society president. (Ribbons of Green photo)
Volunteer puts Vernon trails on the map

Geoff Mulligan earns commendation from Ribbons of Green Trails Society for volunteer work

Coldstream Fire Department is on-scene Sunday, May 16, battling a fire in a Matner Lane orchard just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream fire crew tackles orchard blaze

Fire broke out just before 2 p.m. on Matner Lane, which is just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road

Someone or something is vandalizing birdhouses built and erected along Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail, much to the chagrin of a Shuswap biologist who looks after the houses. All but one of 32 along the trail are occupied. (Facebook photo)
Ongoing birdhouse vandalism rocks Shuswap trail, groups

Eight more boxes were destroyed Saturday, May 15

Spring cleanup is underway. Google Image.
COLUMN: Baby Boomers work ethic

‘It seems our work ethic extends to and includes our hearts as well’

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Brandon Messier of Messier’s Concrete and Landscaping has added some unique, glowing features to his front yard at 28 Huth Ave. (Submitted)
PHOTOS: Glowing boulders popping up in the Okanagan

Local landscaper Brandon Messier also brought the Lost statue to its new home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A drug bust on Government Street in Duncan on Tuesday, March 30, led to a "substantial seizure" according to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. (File photo)
Search continues for diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews continue to search for the 52-year-old who didn’t resurface Saturday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Dr. Ben Chan remembers hearing the preliminary reports back in March of blood clots appearing in a handful of European recipients of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Science on COVID, VITT constantly changing: A look at how doctors keep up

While VITT can represent challenges as a novel disorder, blood clots themselves are not new

Poached trees that were taken recently on Vancouver Island in the Mount Prevost area near Cowichan, B.C. are shown on Sunday, May 10, 2021. Big trees, small trees, dead trees, softwoods and hardwoods have all become valuable targets of tree poachers in British Columbia as timber prices hit record levels. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne.
Tree poaching from public forests increasing in B.C. as lumber hits record prices

Prices for B.C. softwood lumber reached $1,600 for 1,000 board feet compared with about $300 a year ago

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) handed out fines to two anglers on Shuswap Lake who were both casting more than one line, in violation of provincial regulations, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (COS photo)
Conservation officers snag Shuswap anglers for unlawful fishing

Two anglers were given $150 fines for casting two lines at once, against provincial regulations

On Friday, May 14 at Meadow Gardens Golf Club in Pitt Meadows, Michael Caan joined a very elite club of golfers who have shot under 60 (Instagram)
VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

‘Oh, my God,’ said Michael Caan

Most Read