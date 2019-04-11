Emily Dahl will be fondly remembered at the annual Sky Volleyball fundraiser April 25 at Wings Vernon. (Photo contributed)

Volleyball fundraiser in memory of passionate Okanagan player

Sky Volleyball Club will be hosting their 5th annual fundraiser at Wings Vernon on April 25.

Sky Volleyball Club will be hosting their annual fundraiser at Wings Vernon this month to honour the memory of Emily Dahl, who suddenly passed away in January.

The Dahl family along with Paige Noakes, Kristina Tobler and Tom Watkinson announced their joint venture with Sky Volleyball Club for the 2019 Sky Volleyball Club Nationals Fundraiser, which will take place at Wings Vernon on Thursday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. The fifth annual gala event aims to raise money to send Vernon Athletes to Toronto May 9-11.

An anonymous donation of $5,000 was made on Wednesday, April 10 on behalf of Sky Volleyball by friends of Dahl.

“This year’s event is special to all of us at sky volleyball club – passion and positivity was what Emily was all about – and all Sky club players are excited to compete in May and even more excited to make this year’s gala a tremendous success,” said Troy Lorenson of sky volleyball.

The 2019 gala will have Nicholas Friesen, Dahl’s brother, as the keynote speaker. According to her family, Sky Volleyball was extremely important to Dahl, who was a cherished friend to many in Vernon. Her brother said he is excited to be able to speak at this year’s event.

“Our goal this year is to bring the message of love, compassion and kindness to the gala. Emily was all about these wonderful and important virtues,” said Paige Noakes, encouraging everyone to get tickets early.

Tickets can be purchased at Wings Vernon, which is located at 5200 Anderson Way.

This year’s gala honours Emily Dahl.

Most Read