Visit with Santa amidst the Big White snow

Snow lovers can head up to Big White this month to visit with Santa

Snow lovers can get in to the holiday spirit up at Big White this month with a visit to Santa Claus.

The big man himself will be spending two weeks shredding the slopes at Big White Ski Resort before taking off on his trip around the world Christmas Eve.

This is the perfect opportunity for your family to enjoy the snow, meet Santa and get a free family Christmas photo.

This year Santa’s workshop will be located in the TELUS Igloo located in the centre of the village.

“Make sure you pop in and bring your Christmas wish list. Santa’s elves will also be looking for little helpers to make Christmas decorations they can take home to adorn your tree,” writes Big White.

Santa’s workshop will be open from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. starting this Saturday Dec. 16 until Sunday, Dec. 24.

Santa’s Workshop will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve so the reindeer can get Santa on his way.

For more information about this event please email events@bigwhite.com.

