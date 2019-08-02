Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

Estelle Sankey and her 1966 Volkswagon Beetle will be at the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show on Saturday, Aug. 3. (Submitted)

Vintage and iconic vehicles will line Rotary Park on Aug. 3 for the Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show.

One memorable and iconic vehicle is Estelle Sankey’s classic 1966 Volkswagen Beetle, a regular at the show since 2012.

An enthusiastic and proud VW Beetle owner, Sankey relates entertaining stories about her car’s history, while pointing out 60s memorabilia she has acquired to enhance her anecdotes.

“Just imagine this Beetle being used by its first owner to herd cattle at times on the Apex Mountain Ranch,” said Sankey.

She is encouraging everyone to stop by her VW Beetle to hear her stories during the car show on Saturday. Car show organizers said there will be many car owners there that enjoy conversing about their vehicles and that’s what makes their event fun.

Vehicle registration starts at 7 a.m. and the gates will open to the public at 8 a.m. The public is invited to vote for the coveted People’s Choice award.

A pancake breakfast will be available for purchase. There will be food and other vendors as well and live entertainment by Kyle Anderson.

