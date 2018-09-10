EXAMINING VEHICLES Brad and Nancy Robb look at a bright orange 1940 Nash Lafrett, one of 264 vehicles on display at the 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine in Summerland. The car show, organized by the Apple Valley Cruisers, was held on Saturday. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Vintage vehicles, hot rods on display in Summerland

Hundreds of vehicles in 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine

An wide variety of antique and vintage vehicles, hot rods, collectible cars and more were on display in Summerland’s Memorial Park on Saturday during the 13th annual Endless Summer Show and Shine.

The car show was organized by the Apple Valley Cruisers, a Summerland-based car club with members throughout the Okanagan.

Jacques Lefebvre, president of the club, said there were 264 vehicles at this year’s show.

The vehicles included a 1912 pickup truck, a 2014 Mercedes SLS AMG Gullwing and plenty of muscle cars and antique autos.

“If you can’t find a car here that you like, it doesn’t exist,” he said.

New to the car show this year was Electric Avenue, a display of electric vehicles, with eight or nine in that category, Lefebvre said.

