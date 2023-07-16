VIDEO: Thousands of rubber ducks race down channel in Vernon park

Dozens of people stood along the channel in Vernon’s Polson Park as thousands of rubber ducks were dumped into the water — all for a good cause.
The Vernon Lions Club hosted its third annual Ducks for Dogs Race Saturday, July 15. The fun, family-friendly event raised money to purchase a service dog for an autistic child.
The Vernon Lion’s Club’s third annual Ducks for Dogs race in Polson Park Saturday was an absolute blast! pic.twitter.com/oskcwdrGHx
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) July 15, 2023
Roughly 4,000 ducks were purchased, for a total of $21,959 raised. That’s not quite enough for a service dog, which comes at a price tag of $35,000, but the Lions Club partners with BC Guide Dogs to pool enough funds for one autistic child to get his or her furry friend.
“It’s a fun event, we have a barbecue for anyone who wants to have lunch, we have children’s games set up, a three-legged race, bubbles, all kinds of fun stuff, “said Sharon Cain, past president of the Lions Club.
Cain said the ducks sold out a week ago, and the club was debating whether to get more.
Each duck had a number on it corresponding with the person who purchased the duck, and prizes were given out to the first three ducks that crossed the finish line — as well as a “lame duck” prize given to the person whose duck crossed the finish line last.
The first-place winner was Erin Green; second place went to Dvoira Yanovsky; third place was won by Karen Woods; and the lame duck prize went to John Williams.