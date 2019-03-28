VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

There is plenty of activity at the Summerland Skatepark after the facility was opened earlier this week.

The skatepark, at the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road West, was opened on Tuesday morning, but a formal opening ceremony will be held later this spring.

Temporary signage has been put in place at the facility.

The new facility replaces an old skatepark, behind the Summerland Arena. That facility had been constructed in the late 1990s.

The new skatepark is more than 929 square metres. It includes a bowl and street features to accommodate all levels of users.

The work was done by NewLine Skateparks Inc. Construction began at the end of August and the majority of the work was completed by the end of November.

The cost of the new skatepark is around $600,000. The Penny Lane Legacy Fund contributed $145,000 and members of the community provided another $10,000. The remainder of the money came from the municipality through the Federal Gas Tax — Community Works Funding.

