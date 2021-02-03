VIDEO: Skating at Three Valley Lake last week

Revelstoke family skates on Three Valley Lake before the recent snowstorm

Scarlett was out skating on Three Valley Lake with her parents Anne Murphy and Brydon Roe, on Jan. 27, 2021.(Submitted/Anne Murphy)

On Jan. 27 Anne Murphy caught her family Brydon Roe and Scarlett skating on Three Valley Lake on camera.

During the cold snap and before the recent snowfall, it was perfect conditions to skate.

Their dog Millie can be seen running around enjoying the day as well.

Three Valley Lake is located west of Revelstoke beside the Trans Canada Highway.

