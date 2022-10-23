VIDEO: #RunforUkraine hits Kelowna

Funds raised will help purchase winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine held a Run for Ukraine event at Stuart Park on Oct. 23 to raise money for the purchase of winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The #RunforUkraine hit Kelowna on Sunday, Oct. 23.

All October, Canadians have been running to raise funds for the purchasing of winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers.

The initiative was started by Second Front Ukraine based in Toronto in order to help prepare soldiers for winter as the war rages on.

Locally, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine hosted the run at Stuart Park.

Donate or learn more about local events to support the people of Ukraine by visiting kelownastandswithukraine.com.

