VIDEO: #RunforUkraine hits Kelowna

The #RunforUkraine hit Kelowna on Sunday, Oct. 23.
All October, Canadians have been running to raise funds for the purchasing of winter military boots for Ukrainian soldiers.
The initiative was started by Second Front Ukraine based in Toronto in order to help prepare soldiers for winter as the war rages on.
Locally, Kelowna Stands with Ukraine hosted the run at Stuart Park.
Donate or learn more about local events to support the people of Ukraine by visiting kelownastandswithukraine.com.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on