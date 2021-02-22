After its recent freeze, water rushes through the remaining ice at Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Ice formations were a draw for people on the Margaret Falls trail over the weekend.

“It’s slippery,” a returning walker warned newcomers to the trail on Sunday morning, Feb. 21. But the spots of ice underfoot didn’t deter people from proceeding, to take in the winter attraction of ice formations along the rocky walls leading up to the waterfall.

Though the falls itself had frozen in the recent cold snap, much of the ice had thawed and water flowed once more. That didn’t stop people from stopping on the bridge at its base to capture pictures of the popular Shuswap attraction.

Salmon Arm

Trekkers pause to take pictures of Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Most Read