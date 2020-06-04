VIDEO: Okanagan moving company offers free community junk removal

A Kelowna-based business started offering free community cleanups a month ago and so far, it’s been a success.

Brett + Buddies Moving and Junk Removal owner and operator Brett Waldherr said Kelowna is a beautiful city, and he and his crew wanted to help keep it that way.

Their contribution: cleaning up junk dumped by people in community spaces.

“As we’ve been offering junk removal services on people’s properties, whether they’re commercial or residential properties, we just thought it’d be a good idea to get into those public places and clean them up as well,” Waldherr said.

“Every once in a while, we run into a spot that’s been left for too long and (there’s) junk everywhere. It’s such a pretty city, and we want to make sure it stays that way.”

With the new initiative, Waldherr and his team receive photos of junk in neighbourhood areas with an approximate address so they can locate the items. Once there, his team loads up the pickup truck, then they take the dumped items to the landfill.

“People have been really happy about it and they think it’s an awesome idea… we have about 20 spots to go to already.”

“So it’s a matter of now balancing it into our schedule because we still have moves and junk removal jobs because we’re doing these (cleanups) in our off-time,” Waldherr said.

The community cleanup initiative is free of charge, but residents are still encouraged to donate whatever they can. All the proceeds go to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna to support their programs that help keep people housed and fed.

Are there dumped items in your neighbourhood that need cleaning up? If so, you can reach out to Brett + Buddies through their Facebook page, Instagram, as well as their website.

