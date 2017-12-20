Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer Brad DeMille shows off the freshly flooded ice rink at DeMille’s Farm Market on Monday, Dec. 18.

Video: Ice rink at DeMille’s to be bigger and better than last winter

Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap

Last winter, the Salmon Arm community enjoyed the opportunity to glide across an outdoor skating rink at DeMille’s Farm Market and this year, owner Brad DeMille is working on bringing it back, bigger and better than before.

The rink is called Rodger’s Arena, named after Rodger DeMille who founded the farm market.

DeMille has had Blackburn Excavating clear and level part of a field next to the market in preparation for a rink that he says will be approximately three times the size of last year’s rink.

The rink is flooded and just waiting on a cold snap to freeze it solid. Once the water and slush has frozen into a good skating surface DeMille said they will construct boards and put up lights to allow for night skating.

“We’re hoping to get some ice on it by Christmas or Boxing Day, something like that,” DeMille said.

Last winter, skating at the rink was free or by donation but this year DeMille said they will be asking for one dollar per person to recoup the cost of building the expanded rink.

The picturesque outdoor skating surface may be the backdrop for a scene in a popular television show. DeMille said a location scout from Riverdale,which is shot primarily in Vancouver, visited the area and expressed interest in the skating rink.

