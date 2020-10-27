Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said there is no risk to public safety. Bruce said bobcats, rather than lynx, are more common to the west side of the North Shore. (Neil Miller-Facebook)

Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said there is no risk to public safety. Bruce said bobcats, rather than lynx, are more common to the west side of the North Shore. (Neil Miller-Facebook)

VIDEO: Bobcat causes stir in Kamloops neighbourhood

People advised to keep pets on leashes and give the animal plenty of space

Michael Potestio

Kamloops This Week

Erin Henderson was enjoying a Sunday afternoon on the couch, looking out the window with her toddler, when she noticed something unusual across the street.

She spotted a bobcat walking through snowy front yards on the other side of Sherwood Drive in North Kamloops.

Surprised by the rare sighting, Henderson managed to take a bit of video of the wild cat as it strolled through her urban neighbourhood. Her husband captured some video footage and photos of it from the driveway.

Henderson said the cat, which she thought was a lynx, didn’t seem skittish when her husband called out to it at about 1:20 p.m. on Sunday (Oct. 25).

Henderson said she wished she had her 200-millimetre camera lens to capture images the animal, which she hopes was just passing through.

Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said there is no risk to public safety and the animal is believed to be a bobcat, based on a number of eyewitness accounts of its physical appearance and the area within which it was roaming.

Bruce said bobcats, rather than lynx, are more common to the west side of the North Shore.

People are advised to keep pets on leashes and give the animal plenty of space. He said the Conservation Officer Service is not attempting to capture the bobcat as it’s believed it will pass through the area on its own.

The North Shore bobcat attracted plenty of attention on Sunday as multiple people posted pictures on social media of the cat wandering through the area, with sightings on McArthur Island and on Willow Street, in addition to the nearby Sherwood Drive.

While native to B.C., bobcats and lynx rarely visit the North Shore neighbourhood, according to WildsafeBC.

One way to tell the two species apart is by the markings on their tails. The tail of a lynx is solid black at its tip, whereas a bobcat’s tail shows white, which appears to be the case with this cat, given the circulating footage.

“It’s definitely got people very excited because it’s around in broad daylight and walking through people’s yards and crossing streets,” WildsafeBC provincial co-ordinator Vanessa Isnardy told KTW. “It’s a little bit unusual to see that kind of behaviour from a bobcat, for sure,”

Lynx and bobcats are typically solitary animals living in forested areas where there’s more shelter and cover.

“You wouldn’t find them in an urban environment,” Isnardy said.

It’s unclear what caused the animal to come out of its shell, but Isnardy said, anecdotally, unusual weather tends to bring out unusual animal behaviour. It’s been unseasonably snowy and cold in Kamloops recently for late October. Isnardy said bobcats typically feast on small mammals such as rabbits, hares and rodents, but can also take down larger prey.

She said WildsafeBC recommends people keep their pet cats indoors and have all pets on leashes.

She said people with livestock, such as chickens, should also take precautions.

Read more: Column: English Creek now a bouldering destination

Read more: Northern Lights return to dance across the Yukon sky

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mamas for Mamas gala goes virtual amid COVID-19

Just Posted

The Remembrance Day Ceremony at Kal Tire Place will not take place this year due to COVID-19. (Morning Star file photo)
Remembrance Day closed to public in Vernon and Coldstream

Traditional events cannot take place under current health rules

Pringles.
Morning Start: The inventor of the Pringles can is now buried in one

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Kelowna Secondary School. (SD23 photo)
Second case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed the new case is unrelated to the one announced Sunday

Three vehicle crash on Highway 33. Twila Amato, Black Press Media.
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving bus on Highway 33

Highway 33 is slow going in both directions

More than 6,000 people attended the popular Downtown Vernon Association summer concert series known as Civic Sounds. (Peter Solymosi)
Vernon organization requests $20K to bring back park-based fun

Downtown Vernon Association seeks funding for 2021 programming

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use a new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with a someone infected with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

App is currently operational in eight provinces

The ‘new normal’ for hockey parents in Chilliwack and elsewhere in B.C., watching their kids from outside of the arena due to COVID-19 protocols. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Refused access due to pandemic protocols, parents are now applying pressure to loosen the rules

Photo courtesy of DriveBC twitter.
Vehicle incident on Highway 1 west of Field

According to DriveBC, crews are en route to a scene just west of Field along Hwy 1

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Crown says murder of B.C. girl, 7, by accused mother was planned, deliberate

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis began Monday in New Westminster

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Crime spree ends with foot race through downtown Vernon

Alberta man arrested after dining and dashing, crashing car into police cruisers

Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said there is no risk to public safety. Bruce said bobcats, rather than lynx, are more common to the west side of the North Shore. (Neil Miller-Facebook)
VIDEO: Bobcat causes stir in Kamloops neighbourhood

People advised to keep pets on leashes and give the animal plenty of space

Most Read