Video: Black bear visits downtown Salmon Arm

Dianna Churchill and some of her co-workers at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Salmon Arm saw an unusual sight in the parking lot beside the building Wednesday morning.
About 9:30 a.m., a young black bear appeared out of bushes in front of the medical clinic on Hudson Avenue and walked down into the parking lot.
He toured around for a few minutes but got spooked and ran away, says Churchill. She thinks he was heading towards the foreshore.
@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter