VIDEO: Bakers find inspiration in the news

Summerland Bakers’ Club potluck featured recipes inspired by news items

While food is sometimes in the news, members of the Summerland Bakers’ Club put the news in the food.

The baking club’s last potluck, on May 16, was held at the Summerland Review.

READ ALSO: A gathering of bakers

The theme of the potluck was Inspired by the News.

Sophia Jackson of the Summerland Bakers’ Club said the club holds a potluck each month, with a different theme each time.

The May theme could include recipes from celebrity chefs, food-based topics in news headlines, recipes published in newspapers or supplements in the past or recipes inspired by trends and current events.

Members of the baking club, along with Summerland Review staff, participated in the event.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA
Next story
Summerlanders urged to travel by bike

Just Posted

FormaShape snuffs small electrical fire

Fire department responds to fire in Lake Country for precautionary measures

Melcor Developments supports YMCA Strong Kids with generous $9,000 donation

Local business raises funds to enrich community through YMCA services

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

600 new campsites coming to provincial parks and recreation sites across B.C.

Tourism Minister announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Okanagan housing builds hope for 52 homeless individuals

The 52 unit supported housing apartment officially opens in Vernon

Gardens plant hope for Okanagan residents who were once homeless

Turning Points, in collaberation with Briteland, bring square foot gardening to Blair Apartments

Municipalities protest after B.C. declares marijuana growing ‘farm use’

UBCM president seeks answers in letter to John Horgan government

Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Most Read