Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon’s waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

As Vernonites watch the mercury climb into the 30s, some have wondered when the beloved waterslide park is set to open.

The newly rebranded Splashdown Vernon, formerly Atlantis Waterslides, is gearing up to open its doors on Canada Day (July 1).

COVID-19 guidelines remain in place as directed by provincial health orders and are subject to change as defined by B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Tickets are available online and quantities are determined by current health orders. Personal details will be maintained for contact tracing.

Masks are mandatory when entering or exiting the park and are to be worn inside when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Last year, Coldstream’s Chris Steunenberg said he couldn’t have envisioned opening under pandemic circumstances when he purchased the park in 2019, but with decades of experience in the industry, he remained committed to bringing a splash of fun to local families.

The Steunenberg family purchased Cultus Lake Waterpark more than 25 years ago and went on to build an amusement park across from it.

READ MORE: Vernon waterslides to set to reopen tomorrow

READ MOE: Timely exhibit puts Indigenous history in Vernon spotlight

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sovereign Lake Nordic Club applauded for exceptional park stewardship
Next story
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Just Posted

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

The Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival evolved into a one-day COVID-friendly festival set to run Saturday June 19. (Morning Star file)
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Sunshine Day a nod to pre-pandemic festival of years past

Birthday girl Lexi Theissen celebrates her ninth birthday with her friends Jeffery Brown and Ryder Hornhardt at Atlantis Waterslides’ opening weekend Sunday afternoon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon’s waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)
Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing June 2

(Contributed)
Summer art exhibit turning Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue into site of AR artwork

Local artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in the augmented reality project

Most Read